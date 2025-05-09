Police believe a tractor driver could have key information about a crash on the A52 earlier today.

Officers want to hear from any witnesses who saw a two-vehicle collision on the A52 just before 10.55am today at the Allington Lane junction, between Sedgebrook and Grantham.

One lane was closed on the A52 for several hours after the crash while the scene was cleared.

A stock image of police at a crash scene

A police spokesman said: “A red tractor with a large silver or grey trailer was seen to be in the vicinity of the collision and we are looking to locate the driver as we believe they may have information that might be helpful to our investigation.

“If you were travelling along the A52, close to the Allington Lane junction at that time please check dashcam footage to see whether you captured any of the incident or vehicles of note travelling on the road at that time.

“If you can help, please get in touch with PC Jessica Burley on Jessica.Burley2@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 118 of May 9 in the subject line.”

It is not believe that anyone involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.