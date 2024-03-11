Police are continuing to investigate a crash in which a teenager was injured – and want to hear from anyone who saw it happen.

The boy was airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a car just after 8.45am last Monday (March 4) in Brook Street, Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police are still appealing for witnesses as they continue to look into the circumstances of the incident. Officers were unable to say the condition of the victim.

A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Brook Street, Grantham, on Monday, March 4. Photo: RSM Photography

The incident prompted a debate on whether anything can be done to make busy streets such as this safer – although the exact cause of this case has not been determined.

Some LincsOnline readers called for better signs and traffic control measures – but others felt that these were not needed.

Road safety experts stressed that there is always an increased risk of incidents like this where high volumes of pedestrians and motorists interact.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership communications manager Simon Outen-Coe said everyone using the roads should “ensure they are aware of the vulnerabilities of each other” and “exercise suitable caution”.

Mr Outen-Coe added: “This is particularly important outside schools where our youngest members of society may not be fully aware of their surroundings or the risk presented by moving traffic.

“The Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership continues to deliver an extensive education programme, with our Road Safety Officers regularly attending schools and colleges across the county to provide educational inputs at all levels on an extensive variety of road safety issues.

“Reducing the number of children killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a core outcome of the partnership.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 88 of March 4.

