A 44-year-old driver has been charged with causing the death of a woman in a crash on the A1.

Fiona Phippen, of Church Close of Great Wilbraham in Cambridgeshire, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after an incident at the Esso service station at Foston, near Grantham on Saturday June 29 2024.

Emergency services were called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The charges follow an investigation into a collision which led to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was said to have been stood by a car at the time of the incident.

An 83-year-old passenger was also said to be in the vehicle, a Mercedes, and suffered injuries.

Emergency services on the scene. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The incident led to a large-scale emergency services response, including from the air ambulance.

The charges are due be heard at a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 24.