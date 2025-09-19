Woman faces court hearing over fatal crash involving mobility scooter rider in Grantham
An 85-year-old woman has been summoned to court following the death of a mobility scooter rider in Grantham.
Ann Fletcher, of Hallfield Crescent, Honington, is accused of causing death by careless driving.
Lincolnshire Police said that the summons follows an investigation into a collision on Broad Street, Grantham, on Wednesday August 14 2024 which led to the death of a 61-year-old man.
The incident occurred on North Parade shortly before 1pm on the day in question.
Ms Fletcher is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 9.