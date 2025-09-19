Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Woman faces court hearing over fatal crash involving mobility scooter rider in Grantham

By Andrew Brookes
-
andrew.brookes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:46, 19 September 2025
 | Updated: 15:49, 19 September 2025

An 85-year-old woman has been summoned to court following the death of a mobility scooter rider in Grantham.

Ann Fletcher, of Hallfield Crescent, Honington, is accused of causing death by careless driving.

Ann Fletcher, of Hallfield Crescent, Honington has been summoned to court. Photo: stock
Ann Fletcher, of Hallfield Crescent, Honington has been summoned to court. Photo: stock

Lincolnshire Police said that the summons follows an investigation into a collision on Broad Street, Grantham, on Wednesday August 14 2024 which led to the death of a 61-year-old man.

The incident occurred on North Parade shortly before 1pm on the day in question.

Ms Fletcher is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 9.

Courts Crime Grantham Lincs Homepage Andrew Brookes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE