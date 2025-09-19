An 85-year-old woman has been summoned to court following the death of a mobility scooter rider in Grantham.

Ann Fletcher, of Hallfield Crescent, Honington, is accused of causing death by careless driving.

Ann Fletcher, of Hallfield Crescent, Honington has been summoned to court. Photo: stock

Lincolnshire Police said that the summons follows an investigation into a collision on Broad Street, Grantham, on Wednesday August 14 2024 which led to the death of a 61-year-old man.

The incident occurred on North Parade shortly before 1pm on the day in question.

Ms Fletcher is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 9.