A 35-year-old woman has today (Thursday May 15) appeared in court charged with causing the deaths of two teenagers by dangerous driving.

Natasha Allarakhia is accused of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and one offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It follows the deaths of two teenagers on the A17 in a collision at North Rauceby on June 20 last year.

Will Ray and Eddie Shore

A 17-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger died as a result of the collision, and two rear seat passengers in the car were also injured.

William Ray, 17, and 18-year-old Eddie Shore died after the Ford Fiesta they were in was involved in a collision with an Audi A2 car on the A17 Newark Road, North Rauceby, on June 20 last year.

The occupants of the Audi sustained minor injuries, police said.

Ms Allarakhia this morning appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court wearing a black dress.

She spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth. No pleas were indicated to the charges.

District Judge Daniel Church sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court where Ms

Allarakhia, of Turner Crescent, Norwich, will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 June.

Ms Allarakhia, who was represented by solicitor Judith Brennan, was granted unconditional bail until her next court appearance.

Following the collision tributes were paid to the boys by Carre's Grammar School in Sleaford.

The pair were described as "lovely lads" by headteacher Nick Law.

He said their deaths had "really rocked the whole community".