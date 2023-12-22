A woman has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in which an elderly lady is said to have swallowed harmful levels of medication.

Catriona Hawkins, 54, is due before the courts today after what police described as a ‘swift and thorough’ investigation.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police explained: “We were called to a report that a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 50s were in need of assistance at a house in Dudley Road, Grantham, just after 8am on December 19.

Police have charged a woman for attempted murder in Grantham.

“Both received treatment at the scene from paramedics before being taken to hospital.

“The women are known to each other and we are not looking to speak with anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Officers, including specialist search teams and forensically-trained police staff, remained at the scene for several days conducting initial enquiries.

“Following a swift and thorough investigation, 54-year-old Catriona Hawkins, of Dudley Road, Grantham has now been charged with attempted murder.”

She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Friday, December 22).