A woman has been cleared of providing false information during the investigation into the murder of Grantham man Tony McDermott after the prosecution offered no evidence against her.

Julie Kavanagh, 54, had been on trial at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this month charged with doing acts intended to pervert the course of public justice between October 20 2023 and January 31 2024.

Tony McDermott.

But the trial judge was forced to discharge jurors from returning a verdict in the case after difficulties relating to the prosecution of the case.

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Thursday) told the Crown Prosecution Service had reviewed the case against Ms Kavanagh and now offered no evidence against her.

Judge Simon Hirst told Ms Kavanagh: "Upon the prosecution offering no evidence I enter a not guilty verdict and make a defendant's cost order. You are free to go."

Lincoln Crown Court

Ms Kavanagh, of Avenue Road, Grantham, had previously pleaded not guilty to providing false information during the investigation into the murder of Grantham man Tony McDermott.

She denied a series of acts which it was alleged had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice in that during the investigation into the murder of Tony McDermott she deliberately provided false information to members of his family and to the police implicating persons in the murder who were not involved in the offence.

Ms Kavanagh also denied encouraging another person to give false information that implicated a person in the murder who was not involved in the offence.

Father-of-six Tony McDermott, 38, was stabbed 51 times by Nicholas Ward at their Grantham home in October 2023.

Ward, who had been friends with Mr McDermott for 24 years, was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 20 years in May last year.