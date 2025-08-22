A woman today (Friday) denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash at a petrol station on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

Fiona Phippen, 44, is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mrs Phippen, of Church Close, Great Wilbraham in Cambridgeshire, today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

She denies causing the death of Urwah Tanveer by driving dangerously on the A1 northbound and forecourt of Foston services on June 29 last year.

Mrs Phippen also denies causing serious injury to Samina Idris by driving dangerously at the same location on the same date.

Lincolnshire Police previously said a Nissan had collided with a Mercedes at a garage near Foston on the A1 on June 29, 2024.

A 20-year-old woman from London, who was standing by the Mercedes died from her injuries the following day and an 83-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the same car, was seriously injured, the force added.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for Mrs Phippen to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on April 20 next year.

Mrs Phippen was granted bail and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on December 1.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Mrs Phippen: "You have pleaded not guilty to both of the counts you face. That means the case is now going off for trial."