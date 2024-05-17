A woman has died days after she suffered serious injuries in a fall.

The woman, who was in her 70s, fell in Barrowby Gate, Grantham, near to Tesco and Winchester Road on Saturday, May 4 and died in hospital on May 10.

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation and are looking to trace three men who helped her.

Police are looking to trace the three men who helped the women. Picture: iStock

A force spokesman said: “It is believed that she had been startled by a car and fell as a result, suffering multiple injuries to her body.

“There is no suggestion she was in a collision with a vehicle.

“We are now asking for help to trace three men who helped her, and who are not in any trouble, as they may hold key information which can help us to understand the circumstances which led to her injuries.

“These men had come to her aid and carried her home at the time of the fall, which was between 3pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, May 4.

“One of the men may have been shopping in Tesco at the same time as the woman shortly before both left in the direction of Barrowby Gate.

“One of the men was sitting on the wall when he saw that someone needed help.

“All three are described as white, two in their 50s and one in their 20s. One of the men in his 50s was wearing a red T-shirt while the other was wearing a blue/grey T-shirt, and the man in his 20s was wearing a bright blue jumper.

“We are keen to speak to these men and see if they may have more information about what happened in the lead up to the lady falling in the road.”

Officers were notified by the coroners office yesterday (Thursday, May 16) and are following a number of enquiries.

They are also keen to trace any drivers in the area at the time and anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact DS Emma Ward by emailing emma.ward@lincs.police.uk and quote crime reference number 24*288656.