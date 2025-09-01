A woman who denies providing false information during the investigation into the murder of Grantham man Tony McDermott has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Julie Kavanagh, 54, is charged with doing acts intended to pervert the course of public justice between October 20, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

Tony McDermott.

It is alleged that Ms Kavanagh, of Avenue Road, Grantham, did a series of acts which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice.

In that during the investigation into the murder of Tony McDermott she deliberately provided false information to members of his family and to the police implicating persons in the murder who were not involved in the offence.

It is also alleged that Ms Kavanagh encouraged another person to give false information that implicated a person in the murder who was not involved in the offence.

After the twelve jurors were sworn in, the trial judge, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight, told them that the case concerned the police investigation into the murder of Tony McDermott.

Judge Sjolin Knight advised the jury that they may have heard previous information relating to the trial of Nicholas Ward who was convicted last year of murdering Mr McDermott.

But Judge Sjolin Knight warned jurors they must not re-read or carry out any research into the publicity surrounding the investigation into Mr McDermott's death.

The jury were also asked to put aside any emotions they may feel and concentrate only on the evidence presented in court.

"You have already heard this case concerns the investigation into the murder of Mr McDermott," Judge Sjolin Knight explained.

"A case like this is bound to have emotional features."

The trial is expected to last five days.