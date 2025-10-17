A woman accused of theft has today (Friday October 17) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court after handing herself in at Grantham police station.

Rozanne Burland, 39, of no fixed address, was circulated as wanted by Lincolnshire Police earlier this week.

Rozanne Burland. Photo: Lincs Police

The force said Ms Burland was wanted in relation to a theft from an address in Grantham and for failing to attend court.

Following the appeal Ms Burland handed herself in at Grantham police on Friday morning, a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Tom Heath, defending Ms Burland, said she was brought to court by the police after securing her methadone prescription.

Mr Heath urged the court not to remand Ms Burland into custody and to grant her bail to an address in Brittain Drive, Grantham, where she is currently living in a camper van.

"Ms Burland does have a phone and is keeping in touch with her solicitors," Mr Heath assured the court.

"She was living in a tent in Grantham but is now living in a campervan at the given address.

"She could not attend court for financial reasons but said she would hand herself in at Grantham police station after securing her methadone."

Recorder Sarah McKeown agreed to grant Ms Burland bail on conditions that she lives at the address in Brittain Drive, Grantham, and co-operates with the Probation Service.

"She (Ms Burland) said she would hand herself in at Grantham police station and she did so," Recorder McKeown said.

Ms Burland must also report to Grantham police station on November 20 and attend Lincoln Crown Court for a sentence hearing on November 21.