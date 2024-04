A woman has been injured in a crash.

A blue Toyota hit the woman on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, at 1.45pm today (Monday, April 15).

The woman has sustained injuries but it is unknown how serious they are. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police are making enquiries into the incident. Picture: iStock

Lincolnshire Police attended the incident and enquiries are ongoing.