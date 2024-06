A woman has been injured during an alleged assault.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to Stour Court, Grantham, yesterday (Wednesday, June 5) just after 3pm.

Officers said one woman was injured.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information. Picture: iStock

Investigations are ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 249 of June 5.