A 40-year-old woman has died after a car hit her.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the incident, which took place in Barrowby Road, Grantham, at about 6.40pm on Thursday (August 8).

Three people were injured when a black Nissan car left the road and hit them.

An air ambulance at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

A 40-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the other two people sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Two air ambulances were called.

Specialist officers are supporting them.

The scene of the accident. Photo: NEMM

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and for drink driving after he failed a roadside breath test.

Investigators are now appealing for information to try and piece together what happened and are asking anyone who can help to get in touch.

The scene of the accident. Photo: NEMM

Police is appealing for dash cam footage of the vehicle before or after the collision. Nearby homeowners who possess CCTV or have parked vehicles which may have valuable dash cam video are urged to retain the footage and contact the force.

You can contact police by emailing SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk and quoting incident number 352 of Thursday, August 8.