A driver has been fined and disqualified after a drink driving conviction.

Emily Shaw, a 27-year-old resident of Lindrick Close, in Grantham, has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The offence occurred on July 24, when Shaw was found driving a red Ford Fiesta on London Road with an alcohol level of 45 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

At a hearing on Saturday, at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, Shaw received a 14-month driving ban, which could be reduced by 14 weeks upon successful completion of an approved driving course by May 2, 2025.

Additionally, Shaw faces a £450 fine, reduced from £675 due to her guilty plea.

She must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £180 surcharge.