Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham driver faces 14-month ban and £450 fine for drink driving

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:53, 13 August 2024

A driver has been fined and disqualified after a drink driving conviction.

Emily Shaw, a 27-year-old resident of Lindrick Close, in Grantham, has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The offence occurred on July 24, when Shaw was found driving a red Ford Fiesta on London Road with an alcohol level of 45 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court
Lincoln Magistrates' Court

At a hearing on Saturday, at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, Shaw received a 14-month driving ban, which could be reduced by 14 weeks upon successful completion of an approved driving course by May 2, 2025.

Additionally, Shaw faces a £450 fine, reduced from £675 due to her guilty plea.

She must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £180 surcharge.

Courts Crime Grantham Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE