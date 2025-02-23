A woman who relies on her hearing dog is giving back by raising money for charity with a challenge that donates food to those in need.

Sue Clement, of Barrowby Gate, Grantham, is taking part in the 28 Challenge to raise funds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The 73-year-old has been profoundly deaf for many years and relies on her hearing dog Wesley for daily tasks.

Sue Clement and hearing dog Wesley with just some of the items they have collected so far for Grantham Foodbank. Photo: Supplied

“He has been my companion for over four years, and I am truly grateful to have him,” she said.

Together, they are working to improve the lives of other deaf individuals by supporting the charity that trains these life-changing dogs.

The 28 Challenge encourages participants to take on any activity involving 28 throughout February.

Wesley helps Sue to navigate day-to-day life. Photo: Supplied

Sue’s challenge involves purchasing three items every day for Grantham Foodbank to donate at the end of the month.

Each item, including staples such as pasta, cereal, and milk, supports her community while raising awareness for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Sue’s goal is £500, towards the £25,000 needed to train each hearing dog.

Sue’s challenge supports both community and life-changing work of hearing dogs. Photo: Supplied.

So far, she has raised more than £380.

“I would like to raise as much as possible to support this amazing charity. Wesley is a joy and goes everywhere with me,” said Sue.

“His working jacket allows people to see that I can’t hear, instead of thinking I’m ignoring them.

“He amazes me with his patience and his ability to adapt to different situations, places, and people. His concentration when working is unbelievable.”

Sue had surgery for mouth and neck cancer in 2023, starting radiotherapy in January 2024, and said Wesley was with her ‘every step of the way’.

Sue’s JustGiving page is open now.

Sue is among hundreds of participants taking part in the challenge for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.