A woman has reopened her household plant business five years after closing down.

Anita Palmer reopened Fiddle Fig in the George Shopping Centre, Grantham on Tuesday, March 18, after shutting up shop in the centre five years ago.

Due to a problem with previous owners Anita closed the shop but decided to take the plunge to reopen the household plant business as the new owners were offering reasonable rent rates.

Anita Palmer, owner of Fiddle Fig

She said: “I didn’t want to close before, but it was just something I had to do.”

Fiddle Fig sells mainly household plants, however Anita will also be selling gifts, bedding plants for the summer and wreaths, made by her, in the winter.

Anita believes she will bring her plant expertise for the keen gardeners of Grantham.

A look inside the new shop

She added: “I would say I’m an expert in the field as I used to run the plant department in Belton Garden Centre for 25 years.

“The thing is these days, you go to get some plants from a garden centre and will only sell plants that are in season.

“If you want something special you can’t get it. Supermarkets are the same and will only sell what is in at the moment.

“Another thing with garden centres these days, no one really tells you about plants or how to look after them.

“Whereas with my plants, they all have instructions on how to look after them, how to wear them and where to put them.”

Looking to the future, Anita hopes the business will “take off” and be people's go-to place for plant needs.

She said: “I want to keep it special and just give people advice on how to look after their plants.”

Fiddle Fig is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

Anita’s store reopening comes as a number of new businesses have started to breathe life into the George centre.

