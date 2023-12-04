A Grantham woman who was caught shoplifting from a supermarket has been sentenced to one month's in prison.

Terrie Diment, 36, helped herself to bacon and ham valued at £45 after going into Iceland in Sankt Augustin Way, with a friend on September 15 of this year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the pair bought a number of items but hid the meat in a bag which was placed over Diment's shoulder.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, said the manager of the store realised there had been a theft and retrieved the bag from Diment.

"The bag also contained the defendant's mobile phone which allowed her to be identified as the culprit," Mr Philo added.

The theft put Diment in breach of an 18 month suspended jail sentence which was passed at Nottingham Crown Court in February 2022.

Mr Philo said Diment also failed to attend two appointments with the Probation Service on September 8 and September 15 this year.

The court heard Diment had already spent 18 days in prison after she was remanded into custody by Judge Simon Hirst when she was sent to Lincoln Crown Court on November 11.

Diment, of no fixed address, admitted shop theft and breaching a suspended sentence.

Neil Sands, mitigating for Diment, said she had spent the time in prison wisely and was now free of drugs.

"To put it bluntly she has gone 'cold turkey' for the last 18 days," Mr Sands told the court.

"She now has the look of someone who is free of her drugs addiction."

Mr Sands added: "Previously she lived with her mother who told her that she either stopped drugs or that was it.

"She chose not to live with her mother. That option is now back open to her, and she has rung her mother every day in custody."

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Diment he would not impose the 18 month jail term of her suspended sentence - but warned her it was her last chance.

"I hope the 18 days in custody has done your some good," Judge Hirst told Diment.

"You look and sound a lot better than the last time you appeared before me. But you need to comply with this order. It is your last chance."

Diment was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment, which meant she was eligible for immediate release, and a further two rehabilitation activity requirement days on her probation order.