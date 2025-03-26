A woman has been remanded into custody after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Jade Stimpson, 26, formerly of Essex Road, Stamford, will be sentenced on a date to be fixed after she admitted two offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

Both relate to assaults on police officers by Stimpson which happened in the Colsterworth area on October 20 last year.

Peterborough prison. Photo: Google Maps

Stimpson is also in breach of a community order for robbery and burglary offences committed in October 2022.

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was told Stimpson had failed to stay in contact with the Probation Service following her sentence in March last year and a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

Judge James House KC adjourned the hearing for Stimpson, who is currently remanded into HMP Peterborough, to be re-sentenced.