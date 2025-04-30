A woman will appear in court over a crash that killed two teenagers last year.

Natasha Allarakhia, 35, of Turner Crescent, Norwich, has been summoned to Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 15.

She faces two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

The charges relate to a crash on the A17 at North Rauceby on June 20, which killed a 17-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger.

Two other passengers suffered serious injuries.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the charges following their investigation.