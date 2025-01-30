Woman, 41, wanted by Lincolnshire Police for thefts and bail breach in Grantham and Sleaford
Published: 16:29, 30 January 2025
Police have issued an appeal to locate a woman wanted for thefts in two Lincolnshire towns.
Michelle Coulson, 41, is wanted for a theft in Grantham and one in Sleaford.
She is also sought for breaching bail conditions.
Lincolnshire Police urge anyone with information to come forward.
You can contact them by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 25000034180.