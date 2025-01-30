Police have issued an appeal to locate a woman wanted for thefts in two Lincolnshire towns.

Michelle Coulson, 41, is wanted for a theft in Grantham and one in Sleaford.

She is also sought for breaching bail conditions.

Police are appealing for information regarding Michelle Coulson's whereabouts. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact them by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 25000034180.