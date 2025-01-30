Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Woman, 41, wanted by Lincolnshire Police for thefts and bail breach in Grantham and Sleaford

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:29, 30 January 2025

Police have issued an appeal to locate a woman wanted for thefts in two Lincolnshire towns.

Michelle Coulson, 41, is wanted for a theft in Grantham and one in Sleaford.

She is also sought for breaching bail conditions.

Police are appealing for information regarding Michelle Coulson's whereabouts. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
Police are appealing for information regarding Michelle Coulson's whereabouts. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact them by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 25000034180.

Courts Crime Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Police Appeals Sleaford Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE