Every tattoo can tell a story – and some are more powerful and personal than others.

For Claire Scott, the tattoo she got in 2019 relates to her battle with an incurable brain tumour and a nickname given to her by her husband.

In 2017, Claire, 31, went to the doctor after suffering from recurrent migraines.

Claire Scott (left) with husband David.

Her doctor sent her for an MRI scan and it revealed that she had a brain tumour.

Claire, from Grantham, has gone through a craniotomy, radiotherapy and “countless” cycles of chemotherapy, but she is told that the tumour “won’t ever go away”.

However, she said she feels the “best I ever have” and she will “always be positive” with a “smile on my face”.

After she completed her chemotherapy in 2019, she decided to get a tattoo on her ankle as it was something on her bucket list.

Claire's tattoo, which combines the Wonder Woman logo and brain tumour ribbon.

Her tattoo is of the Wonder Woman logo, intertwined with a brain tumour awareness logo.

On the meaning behind it, she said: “Ever since my cancer battle started, my husband has always called me his 'Wonder Woman', because of the strength and positivity I show.

“This was a great way to combine the grey ribbon for brain cancer and the Wonder Woman tattoo together.”

To support his wife even more, her husband David got a matching tattoo with Claire.

Me and my tattoo

Claire said: “It means the world to me” that her husband got a matching tattoo.

She added: “We have always supported each other and he has been my absolute rock throughout all of this.

“It means a lot to show our support for brain cancer and it's always there to keep me going through good times and bad.”

Do you have a special meaning behind a tattoo? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk