Women in business were celebrated as a town bookstore added a new chapter to its story at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The Reading Room, owned by Laura Ban Voven, was named the winner of the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award, recognising shops that combine excellent service with a passion for their communities.

The category was judged by Amy Cussell and Natalie O’Brien of MD Jewellers, and is sponsored by John’s family in memory of one of Grantham’s most-loved retailers.

The Reading Room wins the John Cussell Independent Retailer Award. Shop owner Laura van Boven is pictured with Amy and Jenni Cussell. The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Also nominated were Claire Carrington’s Olive Tree and Jennifer Lowe’s Scots Hair Design Limited.

John’s wife Jenni, presenting the award, praised the finalists for their courage and creativity: “These businesses are all led by remarkable and amazing women whose businesses have enriched the town’s independent retail scene.

“Claire, Laura and Jennifer, all three of your businesses deserve to be winners. You take risks, you show courage, and you’re shaping the future of independent retail.”

Jenni Cussell at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

John Cussell

The Reading Room, only opened in February, was praised by judges for offering a “distinctive blend of culture and commerce and a welcoming space that champions local voices and meaningful connection.”

Laura van Boven, from The Reading Room, said: “I’m so proud of everything that we’ve achieved, I would have been over the moon for all the other people who are finalists but this is really, really exciting.”

MD Jewellers

“Tonight has made me feel really proud as someone who is from the town, raised here, moved away and came back, to see what everyone tonight has achieved.”

The business has a number of Christmas events coming up and next year is looking to forge deeper relationships with local schools.