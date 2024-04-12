A member of the public was left injured after a piece of wood fell on them in a town shopping centre.

The person suffered a minor injury after a piece of plywood came away from scaffolding and fell on them in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham yesterday (Thursday, April 11) afternoon.

Savills, managing agent for the shopping centre, confirmed the incident took place.

The Sir Isaac Newton Centre.

A spokesperson said: “The health and safety of visitors is always of the utmost concern and we have reviewed arrangements and put in place the necessary measures at the centre to ensure that there is no ongoing risk.”