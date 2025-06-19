Plans have been submitted for an off-grid glamping park and woodland.

Sarah Neale has applied to South Kesteven District Council to develop land behind 8 Bourne Road, Folkingham, for a professionally run glamping park of eight pods.

Documents submitted to the authority on behalf of the applicant by Plots and Plans Design Services say the plans will re-use a redundant plot of grassland, adding: “The glamping park will bring tourism back to the area, increase revenue to the village and its facilities, as well as provide a project that is low-key visually and low-carbon based.”

How the site would be laid out.

The aim is to attract tourists seeking a quiet, relaxing spot — mainly professionals and seniors.

The off-grid pods, accessed via an entrance on Greenfields Lane, will be timber-framed, raised, and clad in metal to reduce landscape impact.

“This development is designed to fit in with the local environment, but with the funding that the glamping park will bring back into the rural business it will allow reinvestment into creating an extensive woodland area that will grow up around the glamping units,” said the applicant.

The pods will be built behind a Bourne Road property in Folkingham and accessed via an entrance off Greenfields Lane. Image: Google Streetview.

The land is currently occupied by a garage with a tractor, lawnmower and plant machinery used on rural properties.

The plans aim to attract more wildlife and boost biodiversity with habitats for birds, bats and insects.

Rules will ban loud music and use by young groups or stag and hen parties.

EV charging points will be included, and a nearby home already has a solar array, with more panels or a turbine planned if needed.

Plots and Plans Go Eco says the project will aim to replicate the success of a previous project in Bourne in 2021, where eco-friendly bungalows were built.

They say the project will help tackle climate change, could become a case study attracting media attention like the Bourne scheme, and may feature on a stand at an event at Birmingham’s NEC next year.