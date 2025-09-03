Work on a delayed outlet village is expected to start in early 2026, with completion planned for spring or summer 2028, according to developers.

The £140m Grantham Designer Outlet Village scheme—originally valued at £100m—has seen costs rise due to Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, and higher interest rates, Rioja Estates said.

The outlet village will eventually comprise 137 retail units across 25,548m², split into two phases.

The project aims to attract more than 3.9 million visitors per year. Image: Supplied

Phase one will feature 89 units (16,710m²) and phase two 48 units (8,808m²)

Plans also include green spaces, a play area, public squares, a water feature and a 120-room hotel with 80-space car park.

Rioja Estates estimates the project will generate between 1,200 and 1,300 jobs. About 500 roles will be created during construction, with a further 750 in retail, infrastructure and support services once the development is operational.

After delays, Grantham’s £140m outlet village has a new date to begin moving forward. Image: Supplied

The developer has confirmed that more than 50% of units are pre-let or in negotiations, with 80% of phase one expected to be occupied at the launch stage.

Bosses would not be drawn on which tenants have signed, noting that brands “like to retain a competitive advantage” and promising to reveal more information when the centre is closer to opening.

Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Estates, said the outlet village’s strategic location on the A1 would help attract visitors from across the region and beyond.

“Conveniently located, and with connections to both Grantham town centre and its railway station, the outlet has an affluent 60-minute catchment area with disposable income of £32.7 billion per year,” he said.

The development is expected to draw over 3.9 million visitors annually and will be visible to more than 17 million vehicles each year.

Approved in 2017, the project broke ground in 2021 but has faced repeated delays.

The Grantham Designer Outlet village will feature hotel, public squares and water feature. Image: Supplied

Giles said these setbacks stemmed from factors beyond the company’s control, including the pandemic, global supply chain pressures, and rising construction costs.

“These are all headwinds that we have had to overcome, and that takes time, unfortunately,” he said.

“Covid is now largely behind us, construction costs remain high but have eased slightly, even though the war in Ukraine remains ongoing, and the Bank of England base rate, which in 2020 stood at just 0.1%, has steadily fallen since its most recent peak in August 2023.”

“The delays have been frustrating for everyone, but our commitment to this project hasn’t changed,” he added.

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), who represents Grantham West, has criticised the scheme, arguing the site could better serve local industrial companies.

He told the BBC: “Our little corner is crying out for business space, decent quality hi-tech workshops – space for businesses to grow.”

Giles responded that Rioja Estates specialises in premium retail destinations and that other developers could pursue industrial or commercial projects on different sites.

“We identified the proposed site as one of the best locations for an outlet anywhere in the UK,” said Giles.

“We cannot comment on whether the site would be better used for local industrial companies but hope that Councillor Davies will support our development, as it will create jobs for local people, including the constituents of Grantham West which he represents.”

Despite the challenges, Rioja Estates said the outlet village concept has remained largely unchanged since its original planning application.

Giles concluded: “We’ve resolved many of the challenges that caused setbacks in the past, and we’re focused on taking the next steps towards delivery.”