A new £8.8m fit-for-the-future depot is taking shape quickly ahead of its handover later this year.

The Grantham site to will be home to more than 250 staff involved with the authority’s bin collection, street cleansing, parks maintenance, housing repairs and maintenance teams as their Alexandra Road site is no-longer fit for purpose.

The depot will eb handed over to SKDC in October. Image: SKDC

The projected date for SKDC to take control of the facility at The Turnpike, Grantham, from contractor Lindum Group is October 30, with a go-live date of December 1.

“We are delighted to report that strong progress is being made in the delivery of this fit-for-the-future facility which will allow for service expansion and meet the needs of a growing population in a way that Alexandra Road no longer can,” Coun Richard Cleaver, SKDC’s cabinet member for Property and Public Engagement said.

“It isn’t long now until we take delivery of the new depot, which as well as being future-proofed, sustainable, energy efficient and efficient in service delivery, will improve welfare and working conditions for our brilliant staff."

Work at the depot at the Turnpike in Grantham. Image: SKDC

The huge construction project has so far seen 150 tonnes of steel erected; 2,650 cubic metres of concrete poured; 7,600 square metres of asphalt laid; 2,500 sq m of concrete blockwork built; 3,300 sq m of cladding applied; and 4,500 sq m of insulation installed.

The steel structures are up for the main depot building with external brickwork finished.

Roof and external cladding, eaves and guttering are being added.

Raising the roof! The £8.8 million depot is taking shape. Image: SKDC

Fit out trades are progressing to the ground and first floor offices and the workshop while joinery works are scheduled in the next few weeks.

The concrete service yard is 80% complete and lighting column installation has begun.

The first layer of asphalt is scheduled for this week.

Construction work at the depot. Image: SKDC

Lindum Group is currently working on the lorry parking area and the main car park works will begin once the lorry parking is finished.

In addition to the build cost, £500,000 has been allocated by the council for mobilisation, which is the relocation of services and staff from the existing depot at Alexandra Road.

Bin collection, street cleansing, parks maintenance, housing repairs and maintenance teams will operate from the new site, and there will be an extensive workshop for maintaining the council’s fleet of vehicles.

Lindum co-chairman Freddie Chambers said: "We have completed installation of the ground floor slabs and the external brickwork and now specialists from our cladding division are on site completing the building envelope.

"We have subcontract trades on site, fitting out the offices and the workshop, meanwhile the concrete service yard is approximately 80% complete.

"Our external works are currently focused on the LGV park before we move on to the main car park works.

“To date, we've poured over 2,600m³ of concrete across the main building, store building, and service yard.

"Clearance works have begun at the existing depot at Alexandra Road, which was built in the 1970s and is at the end of its operational life.Key in the decision to relocate the depot was Alexandra Road does not allow for service expansion nor support the council’s current and future operational needs.

There are also issues with site access as it is in the middle of a residential area which creates inconvenience for neighbouring properties.

Alexandra Road will remain in operation until the handover has taken place.

The council continues to assess options for the site’s future usage.