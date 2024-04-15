This photo shows how work is progressing on the £150 million Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed confirmed that in March, significant progress was made on phase three of the Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Concrete corbels, structural elements resembling brackets, were added to support the western bank seat.

The latest progress on the Grantham Southern Relief Road. | Image: Lincolnshire County Council

Equipment for launching the bridge, including specialised machinery and tools, was also installed.

On the East side, backfilling, the process of filling an excavation or a trench with material, was completed at the base of the east abutment.

Work commenced on constructing formwork for the east abutment.

Formwork refers to temporary moulds or structures used to hold concrete in place while it sets.

Furthermore, Pier 5's crosshead, a structural component connecting the tops of bridge supports, was enclosed with temporary walls or barriers and concreted.

Pier 6's base was also concreted, with backfilling initiated to provide support and stability.

In April, the focus on phase three will continue.

On the West side: Installation of Pier 3 stabilising working platforms will take place.

These platforms are structures put in place to provide a stable surface for workers and equipment during construction.

They ensure safety and facilitate the construction process by offering a secure base.

And on the East, work will continue on formwork and reinforcement to the east abutment wall.

Reinforcement involves adding steel bars or mesh to enhance the strength of the structure.

Additionally, masking walls and bearing plinths will be cast to Pier 5.

Masking walls are temporary barriers used to define the shape of concrete during casting, while bearing plinths are structural supports at the base of a pier or column.

Reinforcement and formwork will also be added to the Pier 6 wall to prepare it for concrete pouring.

Backfilling will be completed at the Pier 6 base, ensuring stability.

Ongoing traffic restrictions will continue around the B1174 Roundabout to enable access to the site and construction of the haul route; however, no further closures are planned currently.

When complete, the 3.5km road will eventually link the A52 at Somerby Hill to a new roundabout to the A1.

The roundabout has already been created on the B1174 and linked to the motorway, and now the council’s third phase will see the two pieces linked to the A52.

The work was originally estimated to cost £133 million; however, a bridge extension is expected to cost a further £15 million.

Funding included £11.9 million from the Local Transport Board, £16.1 million from the Single Local Growth Fund, and £5 million from the Highways England Growth and Housing Fund.

The project aims to reduce congestion, enhance safety, promote growth, and mitigate environmental impact.

Work started on the relief road as a whole in 2015, with the first phase opened in 2016.

The second phase was finished in December 2022, with the third phase beginning in April 2021 and due to be completed in 2025.