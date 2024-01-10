A funding workshop will aim to offer guidance and help community organisations within Grantham.

The event, organised by South Kesteven District Council, will be held on Thursday, January 18, from 6pm until 8pm at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road.

There will be information shared on funding opportunities, including the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lottery SK and the SK Community Fund.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre. Photo: Google Streetview

Councillor Rhea Rayside, SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We have already held extremely successful events in Stamford and Market Deeping with excellent feedback from attendees and valuable follow-up by our staff.

“We look forward to the same success in Grantham as we cover the district to make everyone aware of the range of grants and funding that we now offer.

“I would urge organisations and charities to come and have a chat so that we can explain available options and guide them down the best route.”

The drop-in session will involve chats on what is available to support small grass roots events and initiatives for larger projects needing capital investment.

Anyone who is interested can sign up for the event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/skdc-funding-workshop-tickets-655302506437.

SKDC is also organising a funding fair at the Bourne Corn Exchange on Saturday, March 27.

Anyone with questions can send them to Victoria Herbert, SKDC community grants and funding officer, by email at victoria.herbert@southkesteven.gov.uk.