A National Trust property is to hold volunteer drop-in sessions.

Belton House, near Grantham, will be holding the sessions at the Old School Village Hall, Belton, on three dates.

These will be Wednesday, January 24, from 10.30am until 11.30am, Saturday, January 27 from 10.30am until 11.30am and Friday, February 2, until 2pm until 3pm.

The Belton team are keen to hear from anyone who is interested in getting involved with the Reconnecting Grantham project or provide help within the mansion.

Charlotte Beaver, senior volunteering and community officer at Belton House, said: “We wouldn’t be able to look after this special place without the help and support of our wonderful volunteers.

“Any time donated really does go a long way and is hugely appreciated.”

As well as taking in the sites of the house, volunteers will learn new skills, make new friends and also play a part in taking care of the well-renowned house.

Anyone who would like to find out more can email the team at belton@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01476 566116.