Members of a swimming group are celebrating 100 years of the club.

Grantham Swim Club celebrates its centenary this year, with a special celebration event taking place for current and past members in October.

The club, which runs six days a week at the Meres Leisure Centre in Trent Road, is a volunteer-run group that caters for swimmers from as young as seven years old to those in their 80s.

Members of Grantham Swim Club

It is made up of 170 swimmers, about 380 parents and guardians and between 30 and 40 volunteers and coaches that form the swimming community.

Chairman Christian Gleave, who has been with the club for four years, says “community is very poignant" within the group.

Members of Grantham Swim Club celebrating

He added: “Community is one of the best aspects of the club.

“The effort of the volunteers, children and parents that come every single morning every single week is amazing.

Rita Baxter, one of the oldest members of the club, when she won the Sleaford cup in 1960.

“It is an amazing place to be part of. It’s much more than swimming - for the children it is giving them skills they need for the rest of their life, like social skills, confidence and dedication.”

He said the club was valued within Grantham, partly for its longevity.

“We are proud of its heritage. I have not been here for long, but it is a very valuable club,” added Christian.

“You can see how far the club has come in 100 years.”

Whether people are new to swimming or train to a high standard, the club has always catered to any level of swimming.

Chairman Christian Gleave (right) with Rita Baxter, who has been in the club since the 1960s.

Some of the more advanced swimmers will train for at least 14 hours a week, while others may do an hour a week.

The club has seen some success stories from past members, the most prominent being former Kesteven and Grantham Girls school pupil Freya Colbert, who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Head of development John Allan, who has been with the club 15 years, has seen the club grow to be stronger and more competitive over the last few years.

Grantham Swim Club

He said: “I deal with all the youngsters coming through, to see young people developing the sport is great.

“In the last few years, we have become a very physical club and it’s all about just having the right people.”

Head coach James Stannard also believes the club has “improved the standard” of swimming, since he joined in 2020.

A special badge for the 100th year of the club.

He said: “Since I have been in the job, we have built the club up so much.

“This year, we won the county championships and that shows the journey we have been on in the last five years.”

Looking to the future, the team hope the club remains a prominent group not only in Grantham, but in the wider county of Lincolnshire.

John said: “I still want it to stay a club for everyone, but also make it a competitive club to take swimmers up to Olympic standard.”

Christian said: “We have lots of young kids in the club which are the next generation of swimmers.

“In the next 100 years I would like to see Grantham grow to be a swimming hub.”

Ahead of its celebration later this year, the club is looking for any business sponsors for its events.

Anyone interested in supporting the event, joining the club or volunteering can get in contact via the website: https://www.granthamswimclub.org/