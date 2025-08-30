South Kesteven covers 365 square miles, with four main towns, linked by a plethora of lovely rural villages and hamlets, writes Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council.

The old saying is that 'you don't appreciate it because you live there’ sometimes applies to comments I see about our district. I realise that there are always things that can be improved but recently I have been privileged to travel around our district as a whole and in doing so was reminded just how wonderful a place to live, work and play it is.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

Your district council will continue working hard for you, but I wish to raise my hat to all those volunteers elected by the community as parish councillors within these villages and towns across the district. They do this for their community, without payment, looking after playing fields, play parks, community speedwatch, submitting thoughts on planning applications etc and many other things.

They liaise with the district council and the county council plus utility services. The work of a parish clerk is immense, something I have realised more recently from being a recently elected town councillor for Grantham.

Local government reorganisation is fast approaching (2027) pushed forward by respective recent Governments and there seems no doubt that this will impose more work and responsibility on town and parish councils. The district council is pushing hard to ensure that the best possible arrangement occurs for the residents of South Kesteven and that town and parish councils are given every chance to fulfil their requirements.

I urge our communities to support your councillors, elected by you at parish and district councils, as they work to maintain and improve your locality and ensure the wonderful South Kesteven is not in any way undermined by whatever arrangements are put in place post 2027.