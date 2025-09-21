A teenager has achieved her dream of becoming a published author with the release of her debut novel.

Zara Milligan, 19, launched her book Driftwood at a Grantham church on August 28, after four years of writing and editing the story.

She also illustrated the novel, which was published by Pegasus.

Zara at her recent book launch. Photo: Supplied

Zara, who left Durham University after two months of studying English literature, has since worked in a care home in Oakham.

She said the inspiration for her book came from a family death in 2020.

“It was my way of processing the grief. I just sat down and started writing, and the words flew out of me,” explained Zara, who lives in Grantham.

Zara's book Driftwood is available to buy now. Image: Supplied

“In the beginning, I didn’t really take it seriously as a novel but as time went on and I finished the first draft I started editing it and sending it over to publishers. I ended up trying to take it as seriously as I could.”

Described as “a gripping tale of family, betrayal, and the hidden ties that bind us,” Driftwood follows a glamorous family fractured by stolen paintings, missing money and a forged will.

It blends mystery and themes of grief, nostalgia and growing up.

Zara signing copies of her new book. Photo: Supplied

The launch event included readings, speeches, art displays and a signing session, with Zara calling the day “a childhood dream come true.”

She added: “Every morning, I wake up and remind myself I’ve published a book. It feels like I’m living the dream.”

Looking ahead, Zara hopes to publish a second novel in the coming years and plans to continue including her illustrations in future works.

Driftwood is available to buy for £10.99 on Amazon and via Pegasus, and may also be stocked in some mainstream bookshops.