A 12-year-old drumming prodigy has been announced as the opening act for a family tribute festival.

Drummer Sam Bickmore, from Grantham, will be opening the Lincs Big Bash on Friday, July 4 at Scholey Park in Lincoln.

“I’m really excited to be opening the main stage in July,” said Sam.

Sam Bickmore

He added: “When I first heard about the Lincs Big Bash, I knew that as a drummer I had to be involved.

“I think it’s great to be part of this event which is showcasing lots of local artists and trying to bring the whole community together.”

The young musician plans to play a set of rock and pop covers, including songs by artists such as the Foo Fighters, Green Day and Blink 182.

Sam Bickmore

Sam added: “It’s going to be a weekend full of live music and there’s a lot going on for families too, so it should be great fun for everyone.”

The Lincs Big Bash is a celebration of music, family fun and entertainment, and will be held from July 4 until July 6.

It is inspired by a festival held in Woodhall Spa in the 1940s.

The event includes tribute acts, comedy, interactive workshops, children’s games and also food and drink.

Alongside Sam, there will also be ultra 90s versus 2000 music on Friday.

Tribute acts will take to the stage on Saturday (July 5), including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Robbie Williams, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and many more.

More tributes will perform on Sunday (July 6).

Anyone who would like to head to the Lincs Big Bash in July can find out more at https://lincsbigbash.gigantic.com/.