A teenager stunned a packed crowd when he joined a US punk band live on stage.

Thirteen-year-old drummer Sam Bickmore, from Grantham, stepped up to the kit on Saturday, as New York band Keep Flying played an intimate show at Edwards Bar and Lounge.

The gig, organised by Wake the Dead Promotions, also featured Grantham alt-rockers Head Cloud and Sleaford punk powerhouses Hands Down.

Sam with the members of Keep Flying. Photo: Supplied

But the night reached new heights when Sam – well known in town for his drumming talent – was handed the sticks.

“It was crazy – I never thought I’d get to play a home gig with a band all the way from New York!” said Sam.

The audience cheered as he powered through songs with the band, who are fresh from a UK tour and set to appear at next month’s Four Chord Music Festival alongside Blink-182.

Sam, who previously gained a Grade 8 distinction and diploma from Trinity College London, continues to build an impressive musical résumé.

Last year he toured Asia with a portrayal of Freddy Hamilton in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of School of Rock.

His father Gary described the night as “unforgettable” for Sam and local fans.