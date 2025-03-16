A young drummer has shared his story with potential future musicians of the future.

Sam Bickmore, 11, from Grantham has appeared in a film for Trinity College in London, talking about the college’s rock and pop exams.

Sam himself has achieved a Grade 8 distinction in drumming, followed by a distinction in the Associate of Trinity College Diploma.

Sam Bickmore performing

He features in the video to share his words of wisdom on the course.

The young drummer said: “It feels great to share my story and where it’s taken me.

“Going through the grades helped me develop new skills and gave me something to aim for which kept me motivated.”

By six years old, Sam’s parents Gary and Sarra Bickmore, could see a musical talent in their son.

So, they started taking him to drumming lessons. Within two years, he achieved a 97% in his Grade 5 exam with Trinity, and another two years later he had already moved onto Grade 8.

Sam added: “Looking back, it opened up so many opportunities, like going on tour with the School of Rock and playing live events which I never expected when I first started.”

On his son’s achievements, Gary said: “It was a real honour for Sam to be picked and showcased as one of their student success stories.”

Sam’s mum Sarra said: “It’s been a great syllabus for Sam and people often tell us how he’s inspired them which is always lovely to hear.

“Obviously we’re really proud he got to share his journey through the grades on such a global platform.”

The video can be viewed at https://www.trinitycollege.com/about-us/success-stories/sam.