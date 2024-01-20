Grantham’s young drumming sensation, Sam Bickmore, has been schooling South Koreans in how to rock after his dream to tour the world began.

Sam, aged 12, is a drumming prodigy, achieving milestones on local and international stages.

His latest feat is portraying Freddy Hamilton in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock in Asia.

The tour opened in Seoul on January 12; Sam will perform in South Korea until April and tour China from May to October.

“Performing on opening night was so exciting,” said Sam.

“Everyone was buzzing, and we couldn't wait to get on stage.

“The reaction from the audience was brilliant.

Sam on stage in the School of Rock musical tour. | Image: supplied

“The crowd gave a huge cheer when they first heard me play on the drums.

“We all play our instruments live at every show, and it was amazing to perform to such a big audience.

“The whole cast was buzzing, and we all celebrated at the after-show party.”

Sam is wowing audiences with his drumming skills in the School of Rock musical tour. | Image: supplied

At 10, Sam achieved Grade 8 in drumming, marking the start of an extraordinary year.

Then at the age of 11, secured a degree-level ATCL Diploma with distinction from Trinity College London. This Level 4 qualification is equivalent to a first-year undergraduate degree.

Achieving this milestone involved meticulous planning, preparation, and flawlessly executing complex pieces for over 30 minutes with sheet music accuracy.

Sam and the tour bus in Seoul. | Image: supplied

Sam's achievements have included live performances at festivals, recognition from rock bands, and a notable appearance on CBBC's Blue Peter, where he showcased his drumming prowess.

His drumming videos on YouTube and Facebook have garnered millions of views, showcasing his impressive live performances and collaborations.

Sam's parents, Gary and Sarra Bickmore, express immense pride, thanking everyone who supported his journey.

Sam and castmates in Seoul. | Image: supplied

“As a family, we are incredibly proud of Sam and of all that he has achieved,” they said.

“We never doubted his abilities but it’s still hard to take in that he is currently in Korea, living out his dream at such a young age of going on a world tour!”

Mum Sarra said: ‘I feel so lucky to be on tour with Sam, sharing this wonderful experience with him in Asia. Seeing him perform on opening night was amazing; his confidence on stage blew me away, and I couldn’t believe that was my boy.’

Dad Gary: 'It's such an opportunity for Sam, who we are so proud of; we simply had to support him. We will miss them while they are away, but we chat daily on a video call.'

“We are overwhelmed with the messages of support for Sam and hope he continues to inspire others through music.”