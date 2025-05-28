A five-year-old schoolboy stole the show with a rendition of Elvis Presley’s Burning Love during a tribute show.

Rising star Gabriel Clarke from St Mary’s Primary School in Grantham brought the house down at Rob Kingsley’s award-winning A Vision of Elvis On Tour show at the Palace Theatre in Newark on Friday (May 23).

Dressed in his very own mini jumpsuit and demonstrating Elvis’s iconic moves, Gabriel’s surprise appearance wowed the sell-out crowd and earned him a standing ovation.

The talented Grantham Town under-6s footballer developed a passion for Elvis since watching Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic on a flight to Thailand last year.

“He’s been singing Elvis every day since,” said Gabriel’s father, Darran Clarke, head of marketing at Alan Day Motor Group. “We never imagined it would lead to something like this.”

Gabriel Clarke was rewarded with a guitar for his performance at Rob Kingsley's A Vision of Elvis show in Newark

Gabriel Clarke is a big Elvis fan

Rob Kingsley, one of the UK’s most acclaimed Elvis tribute performers, discovered Gabriel on TikTok and was so taken by the boy’s energy and love for The King that he invited him to join the stage.

“There’s only one Elvis – I’m just paying tribute,” said Rob. “But it’s the next generation who’ll carry the flame. Gabriel has that rare spark.”

In a surprise finale, Kingsley presented Gabriel with his own guitar, calling it “a gift for the next generation of Elvis”. The moment brought the crowd to its feet for a second time – and left one young boy speechless for the first time that night.