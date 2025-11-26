A teenager with a passion for treats has taken the helm at a children’s role-play centre and cafe.

Seventeen-year-old Ashlin Woodhouse took over at Imagination Town, in Grantham’s Springfield business park, in October.

Ashlin, who has loved baking from a young age, now combines her passion for treats with running the venue with support from her mother Emma Frankish.

Teen baker Ashlin Woodhouse has taken over Grantham’s Imagination Town café and play centre. Photo: Supplied

Since taking over, Ashlin said the early weeks have been positive.

“It’s been wonderful to see the café buzzing and the kids enjoying the play area,” she said.

“I have always loved baking and creating different treats and have always dreamed of owning my own café.'

Play sessions, parties and Christmas activities now open for booking. Photo: Supplied

The centre offers a variety of daily play sessions from 9.30am to 3pm, with an extra Friday session until 5pm.

Families can also enjoy food and drinks without booking play sessions, with a full menu available for dining in or taking away.

Options include jacket potatoes, paninis, burgers, and meal deals, as well as sweet treats like cupcakes and seasonal specials.

Imagination Town has hosted themed birthday parties, Halloween crafts, and bonfire painting sessions.

The team plans festive events this Christmas, such as movie and PJ days, craft workshops, treat decorating, and a disco with DJ Santa. Children can even write letters to Santa and receive personalised responses at home.

In addition, the café supports charitable causes. A toy donation box at the entrance collects gifts for Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal until December 17.

A freshly made toastie from Imagination Town’s café menu. Photo: Supplied

A batch of chocolatey flapjacks available at the café counter. Photo: Supplied

A homemade sponge cake topped with fresh strawberries at Imagination Town. Photo: Supplied

Ashlin’s mother Emma Frankish continues to operate her personalised labelling business, expanding to offer items for sale at the café.

Bookings and updates are available via the website www.imaginationtown.co.uk or on social media pages Facebook and Instagram – Imagination Town.

Event and party enquiries can be made through admin@imaginationtown.co.uk.