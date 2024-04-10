A young girl riding 50km on her horse for bone cancer has been boosted after two rugby pros donated a signed shirt.

Former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi, who played for various teams including Leicester, Cardiff, Halifax, and St Helens, as well as representing Samoa, contacted the family of nine-year-old Hanna Caslin after her story was published on LincsOnline last week.

Hanna has committed to participating in the Bone Cancer Research Trust’s “Canter for a Cure” campaign which calls on riders to ride, trot, or canter up to 50, 100, or 250 km in April.

Freddie Tuilagi donating the shirt to Hanna Caslin. | Image: Supplied

Freddie presented the youngster with a pro rugby shirt from the Leicester Tigers signed by himself and his brother, Manu Tuilagi, who plays for Premiership Rugby club Sale Sharks and represented England at International Level.

The family are auctioning the shirt on eBay to raise more cash for their cause.

Hanna said it was an “amazing day”.

“It was the first time in my life that I have met a famous person and I was so excited. Thank you, Freddie, for your generosity,” she said.

Mum and dad Aga and John said: “Hanna was so excited about meeting Freddie and she is so happy that money raised from this auction will help those who are facing diagnosis.”

Hanna was inspired by Dylan Ward, another nine-year-old battling bone cancer, to join the Canter for a Cure campaign.

She has been taking riding lessons for over two years and is currently a member of the Pony Club at the Bulby Equestrian Centre.

With £185 raised thus far, Hanna is well on her way to her target of £300.

To help Hanna, visit her JustGiving page here or to bid for the shirt, visit the eBay page here.

