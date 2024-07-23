A young guitarist has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, including some celebrity faces.

What began as a lockdown hobby when he was just 10 has grown for Josh Scott from Grantham, who is now 13 and has gained more than 250,000 followers on Instagram with his shredding on guitar.

Some of these followers include familiar faces such as Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, Jeremy Kyle, Rick Hilton, chairman of Hilton Hotels, Survivor guitarist Frank Sullivan, as well as compliments from American guitarist Vernon Reid and Sir Brian May of Queen.

Josh Scott, 13.

“Music is my undying passion,” said Josh, who is a pupil at The King’s School in Grantham.

He added: “I was inspired to play guitar after watching the School of Rock movie.

“It’s really satisfying learning something and then being able to play it.

“I have a lot of support at home and my family really enjoy watching and listening to me play.

“A big part of my enjoyment is being able to entertain people and seeing their reaction, whether positive or to give me constructive feedback on how to improve.”

In February, Josh’s Instagram following only stood at 500. However, after he upgraded his equipment and audio, his followers started to grow.

Josh started performing on guitar during lockdown.

He also filmed a guitar cover of Michael Jackson’s Beat It which was viewed 5.7 million times.

He said he finds his celebrity following “surreal”.

He said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of them and they’ve been really supportive and given me so much encouragement.”

He has many guitar heroes, including Slash, Eddie Van Halen, Brian May and James Hetfield and Kirk Hammet from Metallica.

Looking to the future, Josh hopes to have a career in music.

He added: “I’m not sure what that looks like at the minute, but I’d love to be a professional musician, writing music and touring all over the world in a band.”

To see Josh’s social media, go to his Instagram page here.

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.