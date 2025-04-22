Young entrepreneurs are invited to pitch their business ideas at a new Teenage Market next month.

Organised by South Kesteven Youth Council, the event taking place in Grantham on Saturday, May 31, offers those aged 16+ the chance to trial business ideas and gain real-world experience.

Stalls will be set up in Grantham Market Place, where the council hopes to attract a vibrant mix of traders and visitors.

Council initiative gives teens a chance to test business ideas in real life. Photo: Supplied/SKDC

The event is part of wider efforts to revitalise the town centre.

A council spokesperson said: “We're looking forward to welcoming some energetic and vibrant young businesspeople – and to seeing the wide range of items being sold.

“It will give young people an opportunity to be entrepreneurial, trial new business ideas and sell their products.

“We hope the event will also encourage their friends to join in more with our markets and learn about the process of creating, producing, buying and selling their own products.”

The Teenage Market follows recent events aimed at revitalising Grantham’s Saturday market and encouraging more people to spend time in the town centre.

Young traders must register by Friday, May 10, using an online form available via the South Kesteven District Council website.

SKDC’s town centre plan aims to boost jobs, improve spaces and attract more visitors.