In just a couple of weeks’ time, Neve Baker-Wright will become one of Britain’s youngest landladies.

The teenager wasn’t sure what to do when she left the Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham with A-levels in sport, criminology and business studies, but knew student debt wasn’t something she would relish.

And so when the job of running The New Inn at Folkingham was advertised, she decided to put her new-found knowledge to good use and submitted a business plan to the brewery owner, Admiral Taverns.

Neve Baker-Wright, 18, landlady of The New Inn at Folkingham. Photo: submitted

“Lots of people gave it a shot,” said Neve, who had gained experience in hospitality by working as an Officers’ Mess steward at RAF Cranwell.

“When the brewery phoned, they said they had quite a few applicants but added that mine was the best business plan they had seen.”

Neve admits she is apprehensive about becoming landlady - she takes over on August 1 - but also very excited.

Neve Baker-Wright, far right, with mum and dad Victoria and As, and brother brother Freddie. Photo: submitted

“It’s a lovely village pub and consider it my local, having spent a lot of time there over the past few months,” she said.

“By way of encouragement, my family had said to me, ‘What could possibly go wrong?’ and my response was, ‘Quite a lot!’.”

Neve not only has the backing of family and friends - she also has a good rapport with lots of the locals, and is keen to keep them happy.

Her aim, alongside this, is to help The New Inn have wider appeal for families and people her own age who live locally.

The beer garden at The New Inn Folkingham. Photo: submitted

“The garden is great and I’m hoping to be able to invest in some play equipment and a decking stage, so we can have some live local music,” she said.

“I also want to develop the menu to add more choice for people.”

Neve has been taking inspiration from pubs she likes in the area, including The Crown and Anchor in Welby for its food, the The Woodhouse in Corby Glen for its decor, and The Cholmeley Arms in Burton Coggles for its beer garden.

The New Inn, Folkingham is a well-kept pub that appealed to new landlady Neve. Photo: submitted

Neve, who rates Malibu and Coke, and Pimm’s among her favourite tipples lives in Ropsley, just a 10-minute drive from her soon-to-be business, where she will be holding a grand opening on Friday, August 1, with food and a family-friendly feel.

“It’s a chance to say ‘hello’, and for people to get to know who’s taking over the pub, so I do hope people come along.”

On that day, aged 18 and 10 months, Neve believes she will become the youngest pub landlady in Lincolnshire.