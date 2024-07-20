A weekend of music, food and family fun is coming to Nottingham – and you could be there for free.

The Weekend Festival is taking over The Victoria Embankment on Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22, 11am to 9pm.

It will see 60 artists performing at the gorgeous Victoria Embankment next to the River Trent in the heart of the city.

The headliners on Saturday will be Scouting For Girls.

And we have teamed up with organisers to offer a free family weekend ticket (two adults and two children, aged six-16).

The Weekend Festival aims to be a celebration of community and fun for all.

Saturday will be headlined by Scouting For Girls, along with Toploader, Sammy Porter and Pixel Kid, while Sunday is headling by Boyzlife and also features Dub FX, The Dualers and SwitchOTR.

But it’s not only about the music, there is also plenty of other attractions to keep the whole family entertained, including live wrestling, celebrity magic shows, extreme BMX sports displays, live comedy, and circus performances.

And, in addition to the thrilling entertainment line-up, patrons can tantalize their taste buds with an array of artisan food and drink offerings from around the world, from gourmet delicacies to street food delights.

As a community festival, the organisers have committed to giving 20% of the gross profits to charity, including the Southwell-based Reach Learning Disability.

Boyzlife will headline the festival on Sunday.

Day tickets, weekend tickets, family tickets and concessions available from £15.60 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

But to be in with a chance of winning the free tickets, simply answer the following question – who is headlining the festival on Saturday?

Enter online at https://tinyurl.com/GJWeekendfestcomp or below:

Closing date for entries is Friday, July 26.

Usual Iliffe Publishing rules apply.

Good luck!