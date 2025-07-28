Three key Lincolnshire roads are likely to be resurfaced to deal with wear and tear.

Lincolnshire County Council says it is looking at long-term solutions rather than quick fixes for problems with major roads.

Councillors have backed work on nearly a mile of the A52 around Leverton near Boston, one of the county’s main routes for heavy vehicles and tourists.

The major project is expected to take ten weeks to complete, with overnight closures from 7pm to 6am and the date still to be finalised.

A meeting of the highways committee today (Monday, July 28) heard that the road has long-standing problems with crumbling surfaces and drainage.

Around a mile of carriageway around the junction of the A17/A151 in Holbeach is also set to be resurfaced over the course of 12 weeks.

This road is another important freight route for southern Lincolnshire, where there have been complaints about road quality.

During the meeting Coun Thomas Sneath questioned if changes would be made to the current speed limit of 50mph along Spalding Road, during resurfacing work.

Lincolnshire County Council agreed to reduce it to 40mph in April last year and it was confirmed these changes will be made at the same time of construction.

The final route is a 500m section of the A6121 Ryhall Road in Stamford, along with two pedestrian crossings, which will take a total of seven weeks.

The highways committee backed the three projects, which will now just need final approval from the executive member for highways, Coun Michael Cheyne (Ref).

Coun Ingrid Sheard (Ref) said: “To patch up or do anything less than full resurface would open ourselves up to having to do further work down the line.”

