Hundreds of miles of roadworks are to be lifted over Easter in a bid to make journeys smoother for motorists.

Amid predictions that 18 million car trips are set to be made on Easter Saturday alone, National Highways says it is aiming to make 98% of England’s motorways and A roads free of works for the long bank holiday.

National Highways says it is lifting 850 miles worth of roadworks for Easter. Image: iStock.

The plan where possible, is to remove cones, temporary lights and closure signs and not put them back until Tuesday, April 2.

Other projects have also been completed in time for the four-day break.

Miles and miles of roadworks have also been completed in time for Easter. Image: iStock.

Officials say they are working to lift 850 miles of works across the country in total – as unsettled weather and closures on the railway are also both expected to make roads busier.

Holidaymakers are also being warned to prepare for delays at the Port of Dover as a result of tighter security checks at the border following the Moscow concert attack.

Roadworks lifted in the area

A1 Barrowby to Newark (near Newark): 5mile(s) of roadworks lifted for the Easter bank holiday.

A1 Stretton to South Witham (near Stamford): 3mile(s) of roadworks lifted for the Easter bank holiday.

Roadworks completed in the area

A1 Woolsthorpe to Colsterworth (near Grantham): 2 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the Easter bank holiday period.

A46 East Bridgford (near Bingham): 0.5 mile(s) of roadworks completed for the Easter bank holiday period.

Andy Butterfield, Customer Services Director at National Highways, said: “This is the first bank holiday of the year, so we expect the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long weekend.

“We are doing what we can to make journeys easier by removing miles of roadworks, but I would encourage everyone to take some time, plan ahead and ensure your vehicle is prepared for what might be a long journey.”

Minister for Roads, Guy Opperman added: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why National Highways is lifting hundreds of miles of roadworks to make sure everyone’s Easter getaway is as smooth as possible, improving journey times and helping people get from A to B easier.”