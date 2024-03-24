We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

10 years ago

New tapas bar brings Italian touch to town

A new tapas bar has opened in Stamford. Milano bar and aperitivi has taken on the former Truffles building in St Mary’s Hill.

Staff at Milano bar in Stamford 10 years ago.

Decorated in an authentic Italian fashion, the bar serves fine Italian coffee and a range of sweet and savoury breakfasts, paninis and bruschetta at lunch and daily specials. From 5pm it is then aperitivi time.

Owner Giovanni De Raco said the tradition was “deeply rooted in Italian culture”.

He added: “The ritual is about relaxing after a long day at work with good company, a good drink and even better company.”

Brothers raise 17 times over initial target

Two brothers have exceeded their expectations by raising 17 times more money than they hoped for in a challenge.

Toby and Jacob Bush, of Rous Court, Baston, skied 25 miles in France and cycled 25 miles around Rutland Water to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Toby and Jacob Bush 10 years ago.

They set out to raise £100 but have gathered £1,785 in sponsorship.

Jacob, eight, and seven-year-old Toby completed the first stage of the challenge during a holiday in France.

They were joined by their dad Darren, who owns Tandem Solutions in Bourne, on the ski slopes and supported by their brothers Noah, five, Seth, three, and Elijah, 16 months, and mum Emma.

Osprey makes a return

Binoculars and telescopes were out in force as birdwatchers tried catching a glimpse of some rare species.

Bill O'Leary (left) and reserve officer for habitats Martin Kerman (right) 10 years ago.

Martin Kerman, reserve officer for habitats at Rutland Water Nature Reserve in Egleton, led a team of eager beginners for the first session of the season on Sunday.

The group caught sight of an avocet, a rare species which was on the verge of extinction 50 years ago.

There was also a buzz around the reserve as the first osprey of the year returned from its migration to Africa.

The group was hoping to see the bird in flight but it stayed hidden away.

Actors prepare to sing in the rain

The actors who will play the lead roles in a lively musical are preparing to perform. Stamford Amateur Musical Society, known as Sams, will put on Singin' in the Rain at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in June .

Guy Sharman will play Don Lockwood, the role made famous by Frank Sinatra, Sarah Owen plays Kathy Seldon, Alex Flint plays Cosmo Brown and Gill Wood will take the role of Lina Lamont.

The society has started rehearsals with great gusto for the well-known musical and the cast are singing and tap dancing their way through the music score under the able direction of Joanna Henderson and musical director Roger Loose.

Cyclists heading to football grounds for charity

A dentist will lead a team of cyclists over more than 2,300 miles to 93 football grounds in an effort to raise cash for a brain injury charity.

Anna's Hope founder Rob Hughes (right) with Dr Phil Jones (left) 10 years ago.

Dr Phil Jones, of The Smile Boutique Dental Practice in Peterborough, will take on the Route 92 challenge for Stamford-based Anna’s Hope.

Dr Johns and a team from the practice will attempt to cycle to every Premier League and Football League stadium between April 18 and May 5.

Two weeks later they will finish their challenge by cycling to Wembley Stadium in London for the FA Cup Final.

In total they hope to complete 2,369.5 miles, averaging more than 130 miles per day, raising thousands of pounds.

Anna’s Hope supports children and young people with brain tumours.

25 years ago

Big lottery win for young family

A young family have vowed never to become snobs after scooping £1,475,972 in the National Lottery draw.

Stewart and Shelly Perry, from Edinburgh Road, Stamford, once struggled to make ends meet.

Lottery millionaires Stewart and Shelly Perry with seven-month-old son Harry 25 years ago.

But now they are getting used to the idea that life will never be the same again.

Shelly said: “The past week has been really hectic. We want to catch up on our sleep and let things sink in. I've lost count of the times I've burst into tears.

“We’ll never become toffs — we’re still the same people so I hope people don't treat us any differently."

And first on the shopping list is not a new Rolls Royce or a country mansion but a household appliance.

Shelly said: “I know it sounds daft but all I really want to buy at the moment is a new iron.”

Shelley (25), bought her winning ticket from the Costcutter in Green Lane, Stamford.

She has played the lottery every week since it began in November 1994 using the same numbers, (1, 2, 15, 17, 24, 44) based on birthdays and anniversaries.

On the night of their big win, Stewart was at work driving his taxi, and Shelly was watching television and looking after the couple’s four children.

It was only when her father Dennis came round and told her to check the numbers she realised they had hit the jackpot.

“I ran upstairs and checked the numbers on Teletext. Then when I realised it was true, I collapsed on the bed,” she said.

Spooky sighting in opticians

A man who went to get his sight checked looked on in sheer disbelief when a misty presence appeared before his very eyes.

Scrivens manager Elaine Norman and staff Mandy Lee and Janet Palmer 25 years ago.

The man, who is too scared to be named, popped into Scrivens, High Street, Stamford, for a routine check — but went away a ghost spotter.

And staff at the store confirmed the spooky sighting, claiming the mist with no name has been making guest appearances for the last 18 months.

Although optical and hearing assistant Mandy Lee, (47), is used to it, she says it is still capable of giving her a fright.

Her colleague Janet Pal-mer, (39), also an optical and hearing assistant, says it all started when Mandy arrived.

She said: "It's more of a mist than a figure and it started coming into the store around about the time Mandy came 18 months ago.

"I'm not scared, although Mandy feels uncomfortable about going up the stairs at the back of the store on her own.”

Concert celebrates local musician

A gala concert to celebrate the 60th birthday of a renowned local musician took place.

Elizabeth Snowball, organiser of her own 60th birthday gala concert, with some of the musicians 25 years ago.

The concert was organised by, and celebrated the birthday of, Elizabeth Snowball.

It took place in St Andrew's Church, Ufford, and all the proceeds will go to the church’s roof fund.

The concert featured Barnack Youth Music Group, Barnack Church Choir, Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Concert Party, Bourne Salvation Army Band, with many guest artists and young musicians.

Elizabeth said: “I was too busy to tell how it went. According to letters I have received, it was a success.”

The concert also featured mime and guest artists came from as far away as Manchester.

Darkness falls upon school performance

Youngsters who took to the stage to perform a school play were plunged into darkness within five minutes.

Baston Primary School deputy head, Margaret Libotte and some of the youngsters at the school 25 years ago.

Baston Primary School pupils were revved up and raring to go for their production, Spring Fever, at the Corn Exchange in Bourne, when the electricity suddenly died.

Some were so disappointed they burst into floods of tears after practising hard to achieve a polished performance.

But the show eventually did on with an evening performance which brought the packed house down.

Margaret Libotte, deputy head, said: “I’ve been putting on plays for years and this has never happened before.

“They were so excited and we were just getting into it when we were plunged into darkness. But the evening was a massive success. The hall was packed and it went down a storm.”

Pupils bury time capsule for future generations

A time capsule has been buried at Casterton Community College to give future generations a look at life in the college at the end of the 20th Century.

A time capsule buried at Casterton Community College by principal Richard Bird and pupils Mark Golightly, Nicholas Edwards, Kerry Birch and Andrew Lambert 25 years ago.

College principal Richard Bird joined students to bury the capsule in the grounds of a new teaching block which is being built.

“All kinds of things went into the capsule. We included video footage of the college such as morning assemblies, shots from corridors and classrooms, and building work on the new teaching block,” he said.

“The capsule also gives information on the people studying and working here. “I wonder what our descendants will make of us.”

The capsule will not be unearthed for at least 100 years, so it could be after the year 2100 before its contents are next seen

50 years ago

Talks started in a bid to get Stamford's rebel ambulancemen back to normal working.

Only a day earlier the men had been locked out refusing to end their pay protest action of answering only emergency calls.

They demonstrated with placards outside their Ryhall Road station. Inside only two officer and a probationary ambulanceman were left to operate the life-or-death service.

100 years ago

As if that great national institution, Lord John San-ger’s Circus, had not already enough star turns, it is again visiting Stamford and other twins in the neighbourhood with an act unprecedented in circus history — no less than the performance of the justly-famed Royal Creams, direct from the Royal Stables, previous to their tour of the world.

The member of Sanger’s herd of football elephants and “George Washington” the horse who performs the latest dance steps; and “Pimpo” the drollest and most versatile clown in the world, who makes the audience rock with laughter.

150 years ago

Stamford Mid-Lent Fair: W. Sneath — in presenting his especial thanks to those numerous friends who have given him such substantial proofs of their confidence and support, most respectfully begs to inform them his best exertions will continue to be used to place before them, as he has hitherto done, the choicest and newest description of goods, combined with the greatest regard to economy in price, principles which he has found so successful during the period of 29 years he has stood before the public, and during which time he hopes he has merited their respect, and respectfully solicits a visit at the approaching fair, when the stock will be found replenished with every description of goods requisite for the occasion.

200 years ago

To the editor of the Mercury. Sir,—By inserting the following extract from an article in the John Bull newspaper of last week, on the proposed grant of Parliament for building additional churches, you will greatly oblige me, and no doubt many others.

It may meet the eye of some who, l am sorry to say, richly deserve the reproof in all its severity. If a Clergyman, wishing to wipe away a stain from the character of our excellent establishment, which the conduct of some individuals brings upon it, dare to attempt to remedy the evil which John Bull has censured in such unqualified terms, he is not only opposed and insulted, but slandered and misrepresented to his Diocesan as a Dissenter - and for what?-because he endeavours to prevent the people from being driven to the dissenting meeting-house!— Your obedient Servant,