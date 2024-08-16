An abnormal load is due to travel along major roads.

Lincolnshire Police is warning motorists of a trailer carrying 300 tonnes of steel cable due to travel from Worksop to Immingham Docks today (Friday).

The load is due to travel along the A57, A1, A46, A15 and the A180.

The abnormal load due to travel. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers say there may be some delays.