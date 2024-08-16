Lincolnshire Police warns of abnormal load due to travel along A57, A1, A46 and A180
Published: 10:33, 16 August 2024
| Updated: 10:35, 16 August 2024
An abnormal load is due to travel along major roads.
Lincolnshire Police is warning motorists of a trailer carrying 300 tonnes of steel cable due to travel from Worksop to Immingham Docks today (Friday).
The load is due to travel along the A57, A1, A46, A15 and the A180.
Officers say there may be some delays.
