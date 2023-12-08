With a handful of advent calendar doors now wide open there is no denying that Christmas is coming.

As the countdown is well and truly on, towns are getting into the Christmas spirit and ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

While the county’s major Christmas market in Lincoln was cancelled earlier this year due to safety fears relating to overcrowding, there are plenty of opportunities to get your festive fix elsewhere.

Although most local Christmas markets have already taken place, towns have been decked out to bring cheer to visitors.

Find out how towns in the south of the county have been getting into the Christmas spirit, in comparison to our Scrooge neighbour Lincoln, and what we would rate them out of five.

Where does each town rate on our festive spirit rating

Stamford - 5

With bus loads of tourists being dropped off in the town each day, business owners and the town council have made seasonal decorations a priority.

Sinclairs in St Mary’s Street started the festive season, hanging the first bauble on October 29, with other shops soon following suit and decking the halls - and store windows.

For a festive day out there is a charity Christmas tree festival in St John’s Church at the end of the town High Street, a variety of shops - both chains and independents - to buy gifts from, and plenty of cafes to enjoy a luxury hot chocolate in.

Or simply wander the streets and gaze at the festive lights.

The lights were switched on at an event around the Christmas tree in Red Lion Square on Thursday, November 23, followed by a bustling market on the Sunday.

A sell-out artisan Christmas Fair at Burghley House also proved popular.

Spalding - 5

If events translated to Christmas spirit, Spalding would be high on Santa’s nice list.

Last Saturday saw a Merry Makers Market held at Springfields. The town has also held a seasonal showpiece event, where the lights were turned on, which attracted hundreds of spectators.

Last year there was controversy about the tree not having enough sparkle but the 2023 lights seem better proportioned.

However, there could be a few more decorations put up around the town to add a bit more of a festive feel.

A debut Spalding Christmas fair and winter wonderland was held in November and organised by Steve Timewell to raise funds for next year’s flower parade, meaning the town was among the first to really get into the spirit of Christmas.

Today (Friday, December 8) and Saturday, Spalding Fire Station will welcome families to a festive grotto, with the chance to meet the big man between 4pm and 8pm.

Grantham - 4

Christmas is in full swing in Grantham with plenty for visitors to do.

The town Christmas tree festival at St Wulfram's Church, which features a spectacle of trees decorated in festive finery, has proved popular, while the temporary ice rink in the same building complete with penguin 'helpers' has also been a hit.

There's been a raft of Christmas wreath making sessions from shops and cafes.

The Scouts also have a local Christmas card post box and their own stamps - entrepreneurial and festive all in one.

South Kesteven District Council has stepped up the festive lights in the town, which were illuminated at an event on Sunday.

A short trip from Grantham is the Christmas at Belton light trail which makes for a magical evening and Belvoir Castle’s Twelve Days of Christmas which is also a festive treat.

Bourne - 4

A best dressed window competition has created a festive feel in Bourne.

Shops are showing off their decorating skills across the town with fancy displays.

Christmas cheer was felt at Bourne’s market and lights switch-on which saw record numbers of people journey into town to enjoy the range of traditional festive fun. A fireworks finale rounded off the day.

For families visiting the town, Bourne Toys in the Burghley Centre is welcoming Santa to the store’s North Pole grotto on December 9, 16, 23 and 24.

Santa, with the help of Bourne Lions, will also be visiting streets in the town on his sleigh in the run up to Christmas.

Christmas officially began in Grantham on Sunday, December 3.

Market Deeping - 3

Not only is the town Christmas tree sparkling in Market Deeping, but post boxes have been festively yarn bombed by local knitters.

Drizzly weather failed to dampen spirits at the lights switch on and Christmas market on Sunday.

Market Deeping-based Animates Veterinary Clinic will be holiday a Santa Paws charity event at its Thurlby practice from 9am to 12pm on Saturday where dogs can get a photo with Santa in his grotto.

Lincoln – 1

After the cancellation of the Christmas market, other events including an ice trail and a Monster Invasion, were scheduled to replace it.

But a few inflatable monsters hardly scream Christmas and don’t replace the lost opportunity for a busy Christmas market, bringing thousands of shoppers to the city centre.

If Santa was looking at it, Lincoln might just find a piece of coal in the bottom of its stocking on Christmas Day morning.

Is there another town that has Christmas all wrapped up? Let us know what town you think should score highly on our rating board in the comments.