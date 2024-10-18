A hospital charity has spent tens of thousands of pounds installing mobile charging banks in emergency departments across the county.

Sites in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham will now be able to let patients and visitors charge their devices free of charge thanks to a £71,000 donation from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

The organisation funds things that cannot be provided to the hospitals on the NHS budgets, and after hearing that patients and their families often need to charge their mobile phones in the emergency departments, ULHC agreed to fund the banks.

Staff at Grantham's Urgent Treatment Centre with the new phone charge bank. Pictures: ULHC

Ben Petts, charity manager, said: “It is a really simple idea that will enable patients and their relatives to charge their phones free of charge in a safe and secure way.

“It is brilliant to see the banks being used straight away, it demonstrates the need is there and that they are going to make a real difference for our emergency patients and their loved ones.”

The banks, which were used more than 300 times in the first few days, can charge up to six devices at any time - users plug in their phone lock it inside and take the key with them.

Shirley Churchill, the first patient to use the banks, said: “It will get a lot of use and make such a difference.

“It means that people can always stay charged and connected so that they can let everyone know what is going on.

“My phone battery was getting a bit low, so it was such a relief for me to be able to plug it in the locker, lock the door and return to the waiting area.

Shirley Churchill trying out the new banks at Lincoln County Hospital

“It really is wonderful and takes away that added stress that you really do not need when you are here in an emergency.”

The cost of the banks includes maintenance and service charges for years to come.

Blanche Lentz, general manager for urgent and emergency care, added: “We know that coming to hospital at any time must be a worry, but particularly in an emergency.

“Being able to keep loved ones and family informed is so important.

“This is a massive donation by our charity, but I know that it will make such a difference to so many people like Shirley every single day and for many years to come.”